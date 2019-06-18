GBP/USD has been struggling to recover after falling to the lowest in five months. The second round of the Conservative Party’s leadership contest is the main event today. Tuesday’s four-hour chart shows oversold conditions, implying a temporary bounce. The second round of “Who wants to be Prime Minister” awaits pound traders with Boris Johnson the […] The post GBP/USD await’s Boris Johnson’s second victory with fear appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story