GBP/USD testing the bull’s commitments at 1.22 the figure having travelled lower from a high of 1.2291. Brexit negotiations continue to drive the Pound, but the immediate focus turns to UK data. GBP/USD testing the bull’s commitments at 1.22 the figure having travelled lower from a high of 1.2291 to a low of 1.2197, trading […] The post GBP/USD bars testing bull’s commitments at 1.22 the figure appeared first on Forex Crunch.
