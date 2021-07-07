GBP/USD plummeted 130 pips from 1.3900 resistance. COVID is still weighing on the British Pound. Brexit concerns can raise their heads. Fed meeting minutes can provide more impetus to the market. Technically, the pair is looking to post more losses. The GBP/USD pair could not hold gains near the 1.3900 resistance and fell more than […] The post GBP/USD: Bears continue to dominate appeared first on Forex Crunch.

