GBP/USD has been edging off the highs as rising US yields boost the dollar. PM Johnson’s issues and upbeat US data could drag cable down. Friday’s four-hour chart is pointing to gains. Fundamentals or technicals? The last day of the month is already set to be choppy amid last-minute portfolio adjustments, and the contradicting signals […] The post GBP/USD: Boris’ issues, strong US economy set to outweigh technicals, push the pound down appeared first on Forex Crunch.

