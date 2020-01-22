GBP/USD has extended its recovery after upbeat UK data, USD weakness. BOE and Brexit speculation is set to move the pound. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. Is the pound out of the woods? That is the impression that those observing the recent bounce in GBP/USD may get. Average Hourly Earnings stabilized at 3.2% annually in […] The post GBP/USD breaking out of the wedge amid optimism, is it justified? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
