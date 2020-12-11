GBP/USD has been trading in wild swings in response to Brexit headlines. Dual rate decisions and sets of negotiations are set to rock the pound. Mid-December’s daily chart is painting a bullish picture. The FX Poll is pointing to short-term falls before a move higher. No deal at dinner but perhaps over the weekend? A […] The post GBP/USD: Brexit deal for Christmas or battle to the wire? Hundreds of pips at stake appeared first on Forex Crunch.
