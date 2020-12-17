GBP/USD has been rising amid growing optimism for a Brexit deal. The Bank of England will likely allow for more gains while US stimulus, Fed weigh on the dollar. Thursday’s four-hour chart is showing cable is entering overbought territory. Is 1.36 the next stop for GBP/USD? The trend is undoubted to the upside, yet a […] The post GBP/USD: Brexit fish fight may prove buying opportunity, BOE unlikely to rein the bulls appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story