GBP/USD is held back by growing Brexit uncertainty. The US dollar remains on the back foot amid dovish Fed minutes. Thanksgiving’s four-hour chart is showing a bullish ascending triangle. Will Michel Barnier board the Eurostar to London? Serling’s next moves seem to heavily depend on the travel plans of the Chief Brexit Negotiator for the […] The post GBP/USD: Bullish breakout hinges on Barnier’s London trip appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD: Bullish breakout hinges on Barnier’s London trip - November 26, 2020
- EUR/USD: Time to be thankful for profits? Three reasons for a downside correction - November 26, 2020
- AUD/USD: Targeting 0.7414 Ahead Of 0.7516;AUD/NZD: Staying Bullish Into Next Year – Citi - November 26, 2020