GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid concerns about US stimulus. Vaccine developments and additional stimulus headlines from Washington are eyed. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is showing bears are gaining ground. Coronavirus crisis? Not in Britain’s labor market, which has shown resilience once again and may help sterling recover – at least while US stimulus […] The post GBP/USD bulls are ready to take back control as Britain gets a pay rise appeared first on Forex Crunch.
