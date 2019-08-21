GBP/USD has recovered after German Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the door to a solution on the controversial Irish backstop topic that the UK government opposes. Can sterling continue higher? The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that GBP/USD enjoys some support at 1.2141, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 200-15m, the SMA 50-1h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, […] The post GBP/USD bulls looking at 1.2261 as the next upside target appeared first on Forex Crunch.

