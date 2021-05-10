GBP/USD has bounced as the BOE upgraded its outlook and horrible US jobs figures. UK GDP and US consumer figures promise another busy week in cable. Early May’s daily chart shows bears are gaining some ground. The FX Poll is pointing to short-term falls before and upswing later. Something is more than nothing – the […] The post GBP/USD: Can America’s cooldown send sterling above 1.40? UK GDP, US consumer eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story