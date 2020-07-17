GBP/USD continues to show limited movement. What is the outlook for the pair in the coming days? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Sterling bulls are showing their resolve. The pair, rising off its NorAm open low at 1.2531, is clawing its way back near flat by 1.2587. Indeed, sterling had dipped below 30-DMA […] The post GBP/USD – COMMENT-Sterling Bulls Reverse Early UK-Data-Related Lows; Wary Of EU Summit appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story