GBP/USD has surged as Brexit talks formally resumed and amid US fiscal stimulus hopes. Politics, coronavirus, and US GDP are set to dominate the pair’s trading. Late-October’s daily chart is painting a mixed picture. The FX Poll is showing experts see fear taking over around the elections. Dual Brexit and US fiscal stimulus talks continued […] The post GBP/USD: Covid and Trump could cut off the Brexit bounce appeared first on Forex Crunch.

