GBP/USD has been under pressure as Brexit concerns join covid ones. The dollar may be poised for a comeback after several days under pressure. Friday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further falls. Riots on the streets of Belfast – exactly 100 days after Brexit serve as a stark reminder of the implications of Britain’s exit […] The post GBP/USD: Critical support in danger amid Brexit issues, dollar bounce appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story