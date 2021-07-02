GBP/USD is feeling the heat due to BoE, and the Delta Covid variant Traders eye the NFP data, as the selling pressure remains limited for now The stronger greenback may add selling bias The GBP/USD pair recovered from an early European session drop to new two-and-a-half-month lows and was last seen trading about 1.3765. Fundamental […] The post GBP/USD Daily Forecast: Cable under pressure appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story