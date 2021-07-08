New virus strains can push economic recovery at back. Brexit concerns may rise and weigh on the British Pound. Technically, GBP/USD has little support but can’t rule out chances of testing previous swing lows. The GBP/USD is jumping and dancing this week with no clear bias at the moment. Overall, the news is not healthy […] The post GBP/USD: Dark clouds of fourth wave still hovering appeared first on Forex Crunch.
