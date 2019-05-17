GBP/USD dropped on the growing chances that UK PM Theresa May will be forced to quit within a month and as her successor may be Boris Johnson, a staunch supporter of Brexit. What levels should we watch? The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that GBP/USD is capped below 1.2807 which is the confluence of the Bollinger Band one-day Lower, the Fibonacci […] The post GBP/USD faces an uphill struggle, like May appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story