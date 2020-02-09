GBP/USD declined 2.4%, its worst week since mid-December. The upcoming week features GBP and Manufacturing Production. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. British PMIs showed improvement across the economy in January, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the pound from crashing last week. Final Manufacturing improved to […] The post GBP/USD February 10-14 Forecast – Struggling Pound Slips to 10-Week Low appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story