GBP/USD declined 2.4%, its worst week since mid-December. The upcoming week features GBP and Manufacturing Production. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. British PMIs showed improvement across the economy in January, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the pound from crashing last week. Final Manufacturing improved to […] The post GBP/USD February 10-14 Forecast – Struggling Pound Slips to 10-Week Low appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD February 10-14 Forecast – Struggling Pound Slips to 10-Week Low - February 9, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast February 10-14 – Coronavirus Weighing on Aussie - February 9, 2020
- USD/CAD Forecast February 10-17 – Canada, U.S. Posts Strong Job Numbers - February 8, 2020