EU leaders convene in Brussels and aim to hammer out a Brexit deal. The outcome depends on the instant reactions and not only on the deal. Five different scenarios could send GBP/USD to considerably different prices. “Get Brexit done” was the Conservative Party’s conference slogan – but it is easier said than done. To make […] The post GBP/USD: Five Brexit scenarios with very different outcomes appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD: Five Brexit scenarios with very different outcomes - October 16, 2019
- GBP/USD choppy, between hope and despair - October 16, 2019
- EUR/USD advance hinges on Brexit, German stimulus, and trade - October 16, 2019