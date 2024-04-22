The risk of UK inflation stalling above the central bank’s target has dropped. UK inflation fell to 3.2% in March from 3.4% the previous month. Services inflation in the UK remained relatively high at 6.0% in March. Expectations for the GBP/USD forecast are bearish as the pound continues to decline following last week’s dovish remarks…

