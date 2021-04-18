GBP/USD climbed close to 1 percent last week, reversing the losses seen a week prior. The upcoming week has five releases. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, the economy posted a modest gain of 0.4% in February. Manufacturing Production rebounded with a gain of 1.3% […] The post GBP/USD Forecast April 19-23 – Pound punches above 1.38 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story