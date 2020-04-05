It was a relatively calm week for GBP/USD, which declined by 1.5 percent. There are six events in the upcoming week, including GDP and Manufacturing Production. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The UK’s current account deficit narrowed significantly to 5.6 billion pounds in Q4, down from 15.9 […] The post GBP/USD Forecast April 6-10 – Pound Slips Despite Dismal U.S. Job Numbers appeared first on Forex Crunch.

