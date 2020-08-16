GBP/USD was almost unchanged for a second straight week. The upcoming week has six events, including inflation and retail sales. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. UK unemployment claims were much worse than expected, with a reading of 94.4 thousand. The estimate was 9.7 thousand. Wage growth […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Aug. 17-21 – Will UK inflation, retail sales move sleepy pound? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

