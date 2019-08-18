GBP/USD posted gains for the first time in five weeks, climbing close to 1.0%. The upcoming week will be quiet, with only three events. Here is an outlook for the highlights of the upcoming week and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the U.K., employment numbers were a mix. Wage growth jumped to 3.7%, […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Aug. 19-23 – Pound halts sharp slide appeared first on Forex Crunch.

