GBP/USD showed considerable volatility throughout the week, but ended the week unchanged. The upcoming week has just one event. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. British inflation levels moved higher in July. Consumer inflation climbed to 1.0%, up from 0.6% beforehand. The core reading also pointed higher, […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Aug. 24-28 – Pound makes noise but remains directionless appeared first on Forex Crunch.
