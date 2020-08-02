GBP/USD jumped 2.2% last week, as the pair enjoyed its strongest week since March. The upcoming week has five events, including the Bank of England rate decision. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, retail sales pushed into expansion territory for the first time in […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Aug. 3-7 – Pound hammers dollar, climbs above 1.30 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

