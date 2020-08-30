GBP/USD showed considerable volatility throughout the week, but ended the week unchanged. The upcoming week has four events. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, the sole event, CBI Realized Sales fell to -6 in August, indicative of lower sales volume. The indicator has managed only gain […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Aug. 31-Sep. 4 – Pound jumps to 2020 high after Powell inflation remarks appeared first on Forex Crunch.
