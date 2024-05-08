BoE policymakers have grown comfortable with the view that inflation in the UK is falling towards the central bank’s target. The US economy remains far more robust than other major economies. The recent US employment report raised expectations for a Fed rate cut in September. The GBP/USD forecast paints a bearish picture as investors gain…

The post GBP/USD Forecast: BoE to Implement Two Rate Cuts in 2024 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story