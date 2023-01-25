The GBP/USD price remains on the back foot. BoE and Fed may approach pivot after one hike. Moving forward, the US Q4 GDP data is key for the pair. Bears are looking for more clues to determine whether London will open further on Wednesday as the GBP/USD forecast remains below 1.2320. Following a two-day downtrend, … Continued

