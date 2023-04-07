GBP/USD gained on Good Friday, supporting the Bank of England’s hopes for a rate hike and showing caution ahead of US non-farm payroll data. Oxford Economics proposes another rate hike from the Bank of England due to persistent inflationary pressures. Brexit deal fears are challenging GBP/USD rates, while disappointing US data raises recession fears and … Continued

