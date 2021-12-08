GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls Paused at 1.3250 amid Lack of Follow-through

While the dollar weakened moderately on Wednesday, GBP/USD gained positive momentum. With risk appetite prevailing and US bond yields declining, the safe-haven dollar is under pressure. As a result of the Fed’s hawkish expectations, the dollar’s decline should be contained and the pair’s upside limited. The forecast for the GBP/USD pair is a bit positive … Continued

