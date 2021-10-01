GBP/USD Forecast: Cable finds Temporary Support After DXY Pullback

The GBP/USD pair bounced back as the Dollar Index plunged. The price could come back to test and retest the immediate resistance levels before dropping deeper. A temporary rebound could see pair catch new downside movements. Our GBP/USD forecast sees the pair rebounding after its sell-off. It traded at 1.3487 yesterday, far above 1.3424 Wednesday’s … Continued

