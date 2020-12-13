GBP/USD suffered its worst week in three months, falling 1.5%. The upcoming week has six events, including GDP. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, the monthly GDP report continues to slow, and fell to 0.4% in October, its lowest level in six months. Manufacturing numbers […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Dec. 14-18 – Pound falls as Brexit at impasse appeared first on Forex Crunch.

