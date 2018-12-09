GBP/USD went up and down on the flow of news related to Brexit as the critical vote in Parliament nears. Apart from the all-important event, there are several economic indicators of interest. Here are the key events and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The General Advocate of the European Court of Justice opined that the UK […] The post GBP/USD Forecast December 10-14 – Brexit showdown in Parliament, will May survive? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast December 10-14 – Brexit showdown in Parliament, will May survive? - December 9, 2018
- EUR/USD: Next Week’s ECB Could Support EUR Rebound But Likely Temporary – Danske - December 9, 2018
- AUD/USD Forecast December 10-14 – Trade giveth, trade and Australian GDP taketh away - December 8, 2018