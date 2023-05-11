The dollar rose as investors lowered their bets for Fed rate cuts this year. The BOE plans to increase borrowing costs on Thursday for the 12th consecutive time. The Fed and the ECB hiked rates by 25bps last week. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is slightly bearish. The pound fell as the dollar rose as investors lowered … Continued

The post GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar Rebounds, Investors Await BOE appeared first on Forex Crunch.

