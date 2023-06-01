Investors reduced their expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this month. Market expectations now indicate a roughly 38% probability of a 25bps rate increase. Britain faces a more significant inflation issue than the US and the Eurozone. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is bullish. The pound rose as investors reduced their expectations of a Fed … Continued

