Investors reduced their expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this month. Market expectations now indicate a roughly 38% probability of a 25bps rate increase. Britain faces a more significant inflation issue than the US and the Eurozone. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is bullish. The pound rose as investors reduced their expectations of a Fed … Continued
