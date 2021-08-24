GBP/USD Forecast: Eased from 50-SMA, Looking to Fall amid Yields Rise

GBP/USD pares off gains partially as the US Treasury bonds yields went higher. The risk sentiment improves as China recorded zero cases in the country. The New Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index are the next data today. The GBP/USD forecast is slightly bearish on the day. The GBP/USD returned to an intraday fall below … Continued

