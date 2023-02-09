Traders are awaiting next week’s US inflation data. Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrained from materially hardening his tone on inflation. Investors are awaiting economic growth data from the UK. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is slightly bullish. Sterling made small gains against the dollar on Thursday as investors continued digesting Powell’s speech. Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrained … Continued

