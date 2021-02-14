GBP/USD enjoyed a good week, climbing close to 1 percent last week. The upcoming week has six releases, including GDP. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. British GDP reports were stronger than expected. The economy grew by 1.0% in Q4, better than the estimate of 0.5%. The […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Feb. 15-19 – Pound hits 33-mth high appeared first on Forex Crunch.

