GBP/USD continues to show strong swings. The pair rebounded last week, gaining 1.2% after sliding 2.4% a week earlier. The upcoming week features consumer inflation and retail sales. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. British GDP releases were mixed. Final GDP for Q3 came in at 0.4%. […] The post GBP/USD Forecast February 17-21 – Pound Rebounds, Punches Past 1.30 Level appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story