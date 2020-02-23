GBP/USD continues to show strong movement, as the pair declined 0.7% last week. There are four events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, employment numbers were mixed. Wage growth fell to 2.9% in December, down from 3.2% a month earlier. Jobless […] The post GBP/USD Forecast February 24-28 – Pound Dips as Wage Growth Falls Below 3.0% appeared first on Forex Crunch.

