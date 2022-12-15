The Federal Reserve maintained its hawkish tone after hiking by half a percentage point. The Fed will continue to raise interest rates in 2023. Inflation in the UK decreased more dramatically than anticipated in November. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is slightly bullish. The dollar suffered on Thursday even though the Federal Reserve maintained its hawkish tone … Continued

