Our GBPUSD forecast has rallied in the last few hours as it tries to recover after its sell-off. Closing the current candle around 1.3854 current level could invalidate a deeper decline. The US Dollar Index has decreased a little from 92.73 today’s high. The United States Consumer Price Index registered a 0.9% growth in June, […] The post GBP/USD Forecast: Fighting Hard to Get Back in Buyer’s Territory appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- GBP/USD Forecast: Fighting Hard to Get Back in Buyer’s Territory - July 13, 2021
- S&P 500 Price Forecast: Still Bullish Although Inflation Remains High - July 13, 2021
- S&P Index Forecast: Still Bullish Although Inflation Remains High - July 13, 2021