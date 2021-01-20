GBP/USD has hit the highest since 2018 but retreated from the highs. Biden’s first moves as president and UK covid updates may trigger the next rally. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further gains. GBP/USD’s stint with multi-year highs lasted only several minutes – and reached a peak merely eight pips above the previous week […] The post GBP/USD Forecast: First a fakeout, then a massive rally? Sterling awaits Biden’s first moves appeared first on Forex Crunch.
