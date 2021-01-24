GBP/USD posted considerable gains last week. The upcoming week has three releases, highlighted by key employment reports. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, inflation improved to 0.6% in December, up from 0.3%. CBI Industrial Order Expectations and GfK Consumer Confidence remained deep in negative […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Jan. 25-29 2021 – UK inflation boosts pound appeared first on Forex Crunch.
