GBP/USD enjoyed a sold week, gaining close to 1.0 percent. The upcoming week has five releases, with a focus on PMIs. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The pound is enjoying some positive momentum from the Brexit deal, as the currency has climbed to its highest level […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Jan. 4-8 2021 – Pound hits 32-month high appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- GBP/USD Forecast Jan. 4-8 2021 – Pound hits 32-month high - January 3, 2021
- USD/CAD Forecast Jan. 4-8 2021 – Investors eye employment releases - January 3, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast Jan. 4-8 2021 – Euro ends year with winning week - January 3, 2021