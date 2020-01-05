GBP/USD rebounded last week and posted gains. A week prior, the pound suffered its worst week in over two years, with losses of 2.5 percent. There are three events on the schedule in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the U.K, the key […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Jan. 6-10 – Pound Slips to 1.29 but Recovers appeared first on Forex Crunch.
