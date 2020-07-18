After posting two winning weeks, GBP/USD reversed directions last week and posted small losses. The upcoming week has six events, including PMIs and retail sales. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. British GDP gained 1.8% in May, after plunging 20.2% beforehand. Analysts had expected a stronger gain […] The post GBP/USD Forecast July 20-24 – Retail sales, PMIs eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story