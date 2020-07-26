GBP/USD posted strong gains last week, climbing 1.8%. The upcoming week has four events. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The decline in British factory orders eased in July, with a reading of -46, up from -58 beforehand. Retail sales climbed 13.9% in June, after a gain […] The post GBP/USD Forecast July 27-31- Pound Climbs to 6-Week High appeared first on Forex Crunch.

