GBP/USD gained 1.1% last week, marking its first weekly gains in a month. This upcoming week features four events. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The UK economy contracted in Q2 by 2.2 percent. This was a downward revision from the initial estimate of 2.0 percent. This was […] The post GBP/USD Forecast July 5-12 – Pound Rebounds as Greenback Sags appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story